Chargers Sign TE Tucker Fisk

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that they are signing former Falcons TE Tucker Fisk to a contract.

Fisk, 25, went undrafted out of Stanford in 2022. At the beginning of 2023, he signed a futures deal with the Falcons.

He debuted with Atlanta in Week 7 of that season and was signed to the active roster in December 2023.

The Falcons opted to release Fisk back in May and he has been a free agent since.

In 2023, Fisk appeared in six games for the Falcons, making two starts and catching one pass for nine yards.