Chargers Sign UDFA OL Elijah Ellis

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed UDFA OL Elijah Ellis to a contract.

In correspondence, the Chargés have waived OT Tyler McLellan.

Ellis, six-foot-six, 320 pounds, was a three-star recruit and the 120th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class out of Paris, Texas. He committed to Baylor and transferred to Marshall for his final season.

In his collegiate career, he appeared in 22 games over four seasons at Baylor and Marshall.