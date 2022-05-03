Chargers Signing CB Bryce Callahan

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Chargers are signing CB Bryce Callahan to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Callahan, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2015. He was waived a few weeks into his rookie season and later signed to the team’s practice squad before later being called up.

The Bears re-signed him on a one-year deal restricted deal in 2018 before allowing him to leave for Denver in free agency the following year.

In 2021, Callahan appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and recorded 29 tackles, one sack, no interceptions and four pass deflections.

