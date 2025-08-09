Chargers Signing OT David Sharpe

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chargers are signing OT David Sharpe to a contract after the injury sustained by starting OT Rashawn Slater.

Sharpe, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2021 but was cut coming out of camp. He caught on with the Ravens on their practice squad.

Sharpe re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal and spent time in between their practice squad and active roster. The Ravens signed Sharpe to a futures deal but released him coming out of training camp. He caught on with the Panthers practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster before being cut.

In 2023, Sharpe appeared in eight games for the Panthers.