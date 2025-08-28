Chargers Signing OT Foster Sarell

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reports the Chargers are signing OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Chargers are releasing OT David Sharpe from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at the Chargers’ practice squad:

OL Karsen Barnhart DL TeRah Edwards CB Harrison Hand WR JaQuae Jackson S Tony Jefferson LB Emany Johnson OL Josh Kaltenberger LS Rick Lovato RB Nyheim Miller-Hines CB Myles Purchase EDGE Garmon Randolph WR Jalen Reagor OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei RB Kimani Vidal TE Thomas Yassmin (International) OT Foster Sarell

Sarell, 27, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2021. He caught on with the Ravens and was among their final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad.

After five days on Baltimore’s practice squad, Sarell was let go and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad only to be cut once again after seven days.

The Chargers signed Sarell but he did not appear for the team in 2021, signing a futures deal with them in 2022. He was a member of the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts and eventually made his way on to the team’s active roster.

Sarell signed with the Commanders in March but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Sarell appeared in 11 games for the Chargers after making 17 appearances in 2023 and seven in 2022 with three starts.