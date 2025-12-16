Chargers Signing S Marcus Maye To Practice Squad

The Chargers are signing veteran S Marcus Maye to the practice squad, per Jordan Schultz.

He was with the team at the end of last season. Los Angeles has had some injury problems at the position of late.

The team confirmed the news and announced that RB Royce Freeman was the corresponding cut.

Maye, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022. He was cut after two seasons and later signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Miami waived him in late November and he was claimed by the Chargers.

In 2024, Maye appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and four games for the Chargers. he recorded 42 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass deflections.