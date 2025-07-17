Chargers Signing UFL OT Ryan Nelson

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports the Chargers are signing former UFL OT Ryan Nelson to a contract.

Nelson, 25, spent four seasons with Virginia and made 49 starts from 2018-2022.

He was with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers in 2023 and made two starts while appearing in eight games. Nelson remained with the Panthers in 2024 and started all 10 regular-season games at right guard while earning All-UFL honors.