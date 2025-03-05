Chargers Tender Offer To ERFA TE Tucker Fisk

The Los Angeles Chargers officially tendered an offer to exclusive rights free agent TE Tucker Fisk on Wednesday.

Exclusive rights contracts are essentially minimum contracts based on the number of accrued seasons a player has.

Fisk, 26, went undrafted out of Stanford in 2022. At the beginning of 2023, he signed a futures deal with the Falcons.

He debuted with Atlanta in Week 7 of that season and was signed to the active roster in December 2023.

The Falcons opted to release Fisk last year and he eventually signed on with the Chargers in August.

In 2024, Fisk appeared in nine games for the Chargers and made five starts for them while catching seven passes for 39 yards receiving and no touchdowns.