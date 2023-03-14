Chargers Tenders ERFA K Cameron Dicker & OT Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve tendered exclusive rights contracts to kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

Dicker, 22, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he was looking to catch on as a punter, before being waived and signing with the Ravens. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Dicker to their practice squad for a brief stint last season and he later joined the Chargers last year.

In 2022, Dicker appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and Eagles, converting 21 of 22 field goal attempts and all 24 extra point tries.