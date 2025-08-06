Chargers Waive TE McCallan Castles

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have waived TE McCallan Castles on Wednesday.

This likely makes room on the roster for WR Keenan Allen.

Castles, 25, played six seasons in college at Cal, UC-Davis and Tennessee. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, the Eagles waived him with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Chargers.

In his collegiate career, Castles appeared in 46 games for Cal, UC Davis and Tennessee where he caught 92 passes for 1,226 yards (13.3 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.