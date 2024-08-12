Chargers Waive Two Players

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have waived QB Casey Bauman and WR Praise Olatoke.

Olatoke, 23, went undrafted out of Ohio State after not competing on the Buckeyes’ football team, instead being an All-Big Ten sprinter on the school’s track and field team.

He signed with the Chargers after a tryout this spring.

He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was a member of the school’s 4x100m Relay championship, clocking a time of 39.12. He contributed to setting the program record in the sprint medley relay in 2022 at 3:18.19.