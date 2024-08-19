Chargers Waiving QB Max Duggan

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are waiving QB Max Duggan on Monday.

He was Los Angeles’ No. 3 quarterback and had been attempting to make a push for the backup job.

This leaves Easton Stick and Luis Perez as the only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster right now with Justin Herbert still recovering from a plantar fascia injury.

Duggan, 23, was a Heisman trophy finalist and led TCU to the national championship game during his senior year. He was also a first-team All-Big-12 selection, unanimous second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year.

The Chargers drafted Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Duggan has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster, returning on a futures contract for the 2024 season.

Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.