Chargers Waiving RB Larry Rountree

Lindsey Thiry reports that the Chargers are waiving RB Larry Rountree in a corresponding move, as the team is signing RB Sony Michel.

Rountree, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie.

In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.