Chargers Worked Out Four Running Backs

The Los Angeles Chargers officially brought in four free agent running backs for tryouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

RB Amar Johnson RB Keilan Robinson RB Anthony Tyus RB Owen Wright

Robinson, 25, started his college career at Alabama before transferring to Texas. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,976,956 rookie contract that included a $281,956 signing bonus. Jacksonville cut him loose back in June and he was later claimed by the Eagles. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Robinson rushed 121 times for 796 yards (6.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 35 receptions for 332 yards and another three scores in 45 career games.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in six games for the Jaguars and returned two kickoffs for 34 yards.