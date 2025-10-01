Chargers Worked Out Three Offensive Linemen

The Los Angeles Chargers officially hosted OL Bobby Hart, OL Christopher Hubbard, and OL Zachary Thomas for workouts on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Los Angeles wound up signing Hart to their practice squad.

Hart, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him in 2021.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad briefly before being cut and returning to the Bills on the practice squad.

From there, the Titans signed Hart to their active roster. He was waived and signed again to Tennessee’s practice squad before the Bills signed him back to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season and Detroit signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Hart signed with the Commanders’ practice squad in October 2024 and was elevated once. He returned on a futures deal with Washington this offseason.

In 2022, Hart appeared in 15 games for the Bills with no starts.