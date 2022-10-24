Chargers WR Mike Williams To Miss Time With High Ankle Sprain

According to Adam Schefter, Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 7 loss to the Chargers and will miss some time.
Williams was bent backward with his leg trapped underneath a defender and couldn’t put any weight on his leg leaving the field.
The Chargers have a bye in Week 9 before returning to play the Falcons in Week 10 but high ankle sprains are often multi-week injuries that can linger.
Williams, 28, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.
Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.
In 2022, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and caught 37 passes on 59 targets for 495 yards and three touchdowns.
