Chase Young Open To Re-Signing With Saints

Saints DE Chase Young is open to re-signing with the Saints this offseason, per Jeremy Fowler.

He caught on with New Orleans on a one-year deal this past offseason hoping to cash in with a big season. That didn’t quite materialize, but Fowler says Young could be looking for some stability.

He adds a different defense might also provide more sack opportunities for Young, so he has a lot to weigh heading into free agency again.

Young, 25, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

The team then traded him to the 49ers at the deadline in 2023 for a compensatory third-round pick. Young played out his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Saints in 2024 worth up to $13 million.

In 2024, Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 31 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.