Chiefs Activate CB Rashad Fenton From PUP List

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated CB Rashad Fenton from the PUP list after he passed his physical, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had been on the list since the start of training camp.

Fenton, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of South Carolina in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2.53 million in 2022 after qualifying for the proven performance escalator.

In 2021, Fenton appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 47 total tackles, one forced fumble and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 6 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.