Chiefs Announce Eight Moves, Place Four On IR Including CB Trent McDuffie

On Wednesday, the Chiefs announced that they have placed CB Trent McDuffie, WR Rashee Rice, WR Tyquan Thornton, and CB Jaylen Watson on injured reserve.

The team also signed DE Ethan Downs, CB Melvin Smith, and TE Tyreke Smith to active roster contracts. Kansas City also activated CB Nazeeh Johnson from injured reserve.

McDuffie, 25, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was named All Pac-12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350 signing bonus and includes a fifth-year option that was picked up by Kansas City back in April.

In 2025, McDuffie appeared in and started 13 games for the Chiefs, recording 63 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, seven pass defenses, and one interception.