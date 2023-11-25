Chiefs Announce Three Moves, Place WR Mecole Hardman On IR

The Chiefs announced Saturday they are placing WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve due to ankle/hip injury and are also elevating RB La’Mical Perine and WR Montrell Washington.

Hardman, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team.

In 2023, Hardman has appeared in nine total games for the Chiefs and Jets, recording nine catches for 47 yards and no touchdowns.

