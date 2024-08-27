Chiefs Cutting RB Louis Rees-Zammit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are cutting RB/KR Louis Rees-Zammit as they trim down the roster.

Rees-Zammit is a former rugby star who was trying to make the switch to American football. He impressed early in the spring and there was some thought he could stick on the active roster as a return specialist.

If he clears waivers, the Chiefs will have an international exemption to be able to keep him on the practice squad as an extra player.

Rees-Zammit, 23, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.

Rees-Zammit signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.

In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway. He signed a contract with the Chiefs.