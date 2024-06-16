Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs Arrested Again In Tuscaloosa

Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs has been arrested by Tuscaloosa police again on Sunday, per Ryan Phillips.

He cites Tuscaloosa County jail records which show Buggs was booked on second-degree domestic violence – burglary charges.

This is the second time this offseason Buggs has run afoul of the law this offseason, with allegations of animal cruelty being filed against him in civil court in May.

Buggs’ lawyer says his client is being targeted by Tuscaloosa police in an effort to get him to close a lounge he owns.

Buggs, 27, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

From there, the Raiders signed Buggs to a contract but released him shortly after. He eventually signed with the Lions in July. After playing out the 2022 season, he signed a two-year $6 million extension in Detroit.

However, the Lions let him go during the 2023 season and he caught on with the Chiefs practice squad. Kansas City brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Buggs as the news is available.