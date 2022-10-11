Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton Has Torn ACL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said DT Tershawn Wharton tore his ACL in Monday night’s win against the Raiders and will miss the rest of the season, per Matt Derrick.

Wharton was an important piece of the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation and in a contract year, so this is an unfortunate development. Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Wharton, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made the team each of his first three seasons in the league.

He’s scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Wharton appeared in five games for the Chiefs and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 75 interior defender out of 121 qualifying players.