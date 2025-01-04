Chiefs Elevate QB Chris Oladokun & LB Blake Lynch For Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs officially elevated QB Chris Oladokun and LB Blake Lynch to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, per Matt Derrick.

Oladokun, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers back in 2022. He was waived at the end of training camp in 2022 and was brought back to Pittsburgh right after on the practice squad.

In February of 2023, the Chiefs signed Oladokun off the Steelers’ practice squad. Kansas City brought him back on a futures contract before releasing him at the end of camp.

From there, Oladokun was on and off of the Chiefs’ roster. Kansas City opted to waive Oladokun coming out of the preseason but later re-signed him to their practice squad.

During his college career at Samford, Oladokun appeared in 19 games and threw for 2,279 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 517 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of two seasons.

Lynch, 27, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season. After a stint with the Seahawks, he returned to the Chargers practice squad earlier this season and has bounced on and off the unit.

He joined the Raiders’ practice squad in October before being released a month later and eventually signed to the Chiefs’ taxi squad.

In 2024, Lynch has appeared in one game for the Chargers.