Chiefs Elevated DB Nic Jones & WR Justyn Ross

Per the wire, the Chiefs are elevating WR Justyn Ross and DB Nic Jones from the practice squad on Monday.

Ross, 24, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions in his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on the Commsioner’s exempt list in October last year and was activated in December.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but made his way back onto the practice squad.

In 2023, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 yards on six receptions.