Chiefs Expected To Place DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah On IR

Per Matt Derrick, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he expects DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah to go on injured reserve today with a hamstring injury.

If Anudike-Uzomah ends up on the IR, it would end his 2025 season.

Anudike-Uzomah, 23, was a first-round pick to the Chiefs in the 2023 draft out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $11.8 million rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027.

In 2024, Anudike-Uzomah appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 27 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.