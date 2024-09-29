Chiefs Fear WR Rashee Rice Has Torn ACL

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

Rice is expected to undergo further tests on his knee in the coming days, but indications have been that this could be a season-ending injury.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said during Sunday’s game that “it’s not good” when asked about Rice’s injury.

The Chiefs added depth at receiver this year, but losing Rice would certainly be a blow to their offense.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice as it becomes available.