Chiefs Hosting WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are bringing in Packers’ free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a visit on Wednesday.

This comes shortly after contract negotiations reportedly stalling with Tyreek Hill and Kansas City allowing the receiver to seek a trade.

Pelissero adds that no deal is currently imminent but is a logical option to replace Hill’s speed.

Last week, the Packers were reportedly “very interested” in re-signing Valdes-Scantling and have asked him to wait on a decision.

The Chiefs, Patriots, Lions, Raiders, Bears, 49ers, Colts, and Texans have all been linked to Valdes-Scantling since the start of free agency.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. He is set to become a free agent in 2022 following this season.

Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2022.

In 2021, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught 26 passes for 430 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

