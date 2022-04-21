Chiefs ‘Long Shot’ To Trade For Deebo Samuel?

Jeffri Chadiha, citing a team source, says the Chiefs are not likely to make a trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

The Chiefs have two first-round picks in this year’s class and a need at wide receiver after trading away Tyreek Hill.

However, Chadiha’s source added a trade for Samuel or any of the other young receivers in contract years like Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, Titans WR A.J. Brown and Commanders WR Terry McLaurin “are probably all long shots at this point.”

Speculation was ignited on Wednesday when Samuel requested a trade. The Jets and Texans are among the other teams who could be interested in trading for Samuel — assuming San Francisco is willing to let him go which is far from a foregone conclusion.

Ian Rapoport confirms Samuel hasn’t been willing to come to the table for negotiations and adds money doesn’t seem to be the issue. Instead, he apparently has issues with how he is used in the offense.

Samuel is reportedly looking for $25 million a year on a long-term contract.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

We’ll have more on Samuel and the 49ers as the news is available.