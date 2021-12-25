Chiefs Make Eight Moves Including Activating TE Travis Kelce & WR Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 game.

The full list includes:

Hill, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught 102 passes for 1,178 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Kelce, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 and $12.25 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Kelce has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 83 receptions on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also rushed once for four yards and a touchdown.