Chiefs Make Five Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs officially made five roster moves on Tuesday in preparation for their Week 17 game against the Bengals.

The full list includes:

Chiefs waived K Elliott Fry .

. Chiefs activated practice squad WR Daurice Fountain from their COVID-19 list.

from their COVID-19 list. Chiefs released OT Paul Adams, WR Dalton Schoen and P Johnny Townsend from their practice squad.

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

Fry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons before recently joining the Chiefs.

In 2021, Fry has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and converted 3 of 4 field goal attempts and 3 of 4 extra point tries.