Chiefs Make Five Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs officially made five roster moves on Tuesday in preparation for their Week 17 game against the Bengals.

Chiefs helmet

The full list includes:

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

  1. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  2. WR Gehrig Dieter (COVID-19)
  3. DE Austin Edwards
  4. DB Devon Key
  5. WR Cornell Powell
  6. DT Cortez Broughton
  7. LB Elijah Sullivan
  8. TE Mark Vital
  9. LB Darius Harris (COVID-19)
  10. RB Elijah McGuire
  11. WR Daurice Fountain 
  12. LB Shilique Calhoun
  13. CB Josh Jackson
  14. C Darryl Williams
  15. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  16. P Joseph Charlton

Fry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons before recently joining the Chiefs. 

In 2021, Fry has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and converted 3 of 4 field goal attempts and 3 of 4 extra point tries.

