Chiefs Make Four Roster Moves On Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed DE Owen Carney and LB Xander Mueller.

In correspondence, the Chiefs have placed DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah on injured reserve and waived RB Elijah Young.

Anudike-Uzomah, 23, was a first-round pick to the Chiefs in the 2023 draft out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $11.8 million rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027.

In 2024, Anudike-Uzomah appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 27 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.