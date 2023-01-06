Chiefs Make Three Moves Including Promoting WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs elevated WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad to the active roster and signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

Kansas City also cut LB Justin Hilliard from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Wilson.

Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2022, Smith-Marsette has appeared in six games for the Bears and once for the Chiefs, recording one reception for 15 yards.