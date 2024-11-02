Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

By
Tony Camino
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed TE Peyton Hendershot to the active roster from the practice squad.

Chiefs helmet

Additionally, the Chiefs have signed TE Anthony Firkser to the practice squad and placed TE Jared Wiley on injured reserve.

The following is an updated list of the Chiefs’ practice squad:

  1. OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International)
  2. LB Swayze Bozeman
  3. DB Deon Bush
  4. DE Truman Jones
  5. DT Fabien Lovett
  6. T Lucas Niang
  7. WR Nikko Remigio
  8. WR Justyn Ross
  9. WR Montrell Washington
  10. DB Nic Jones
  11. RB Emani Bailey
  12. DB Eric Scott
  13. RB Keaontay Ingram
  14. TE Baylor Cupp (Injured)
  15. DB Darius Rush
  16. QB Chris Oladokun
  17. WR Cornell Powell
  18. TE Anthony Firkser

Wiley, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2024 out of TCU. He signed a four-year, $4.7 million rookie contract through 2027 with a base salary of $795k for 2024.

In 2024, Wiley appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and caught his only target for seven yards.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply