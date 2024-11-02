Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed TE Peyton Hendershot to the active roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Chiefs have signed TE Anthony Firkser to the practice squad and placed TE Jared Wiley on injured reserve.

The following is an updated list of the Chiefs’ practice squad:

Wiley, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2024 out of TCU. He signed a four-year, $4.7 million rookie contract through 2027 with a base salary of $795k for 2024.

In 2024, Wiley appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and caught his only target for seven yards.