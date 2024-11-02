Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed TE Peyton Hendershot to the active roster from the practice squad.
Additionally, the Chiefs have signed TE Anthony Firkser to the practice squad and placed TE Jared Wiley on injured reserve.
The following is an updated list of the Chiefs’ practice squad:
- OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International)
- LB Swayze Bozeman
- DB Deon Bush
- DE Truman Jones
- DT Fabien Lovett
- T Lucas Niang
- WR Nikko Remigio
- WR Justyn Ross
- WR Montrell Washington
- DB Nic Jones
- RB Emani Bailey
- DB Eric Scott
- RB Keaontay Ingram
- TE Baylor Cupp (Injured)
- DB Darius Rush
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- TE Anthony Firkser
Wiley, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2024 out of TCU. He signed a four-year, $4.7 million rookie contract through 2027 with a base salary of $795k for 2024.
In 2024, Wiley appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and caught his only target for seven yards.
