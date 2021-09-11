Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves, Activate S Tyrann Mathieu From COVID-19/Reserve List

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they are activating S Tyrann Mathieu from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

We have activated Practice Squad player DB Zayne Anderson via Standard Elevation.



We have activated DB Tyrann Mathieu from Reserve/COVID. We released DB Shakur Brown from the practice squad. We have signed LB Elijah Sullivan to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/jvoBpqg9kg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2021

The team is also elevating DB Zayne Anderson for Week 1, releasing DB Shakur Brown from the practice squad, and signing LB Elijah Sullivan to the taxi squad to replace Brown.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him back in March.

The Texans later signed Mathieu one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 62 tackles, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and nine pass deflections.

