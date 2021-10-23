Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. The team is also elevating LB Darius Harris and LB Christian Rozeboom from the practice squad.

Fortson, 25, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53 man roster.

He recently suffered a torn left Achilles’ during the team’s game against Washington.

In 2021, Fortson appeared in five games with the Chiefs, recording four catches for 20 yards and two touchdowns.

