Chiefs Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs signed WR Hal Presley to their practice squad and released LB Cole Christiansen in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Presley, 23, was a three-year starter at Baylor and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2022. He caught on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in May. Buffalo cut him loose after a few weeks and he signed with the Chiefs in July.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and briefly signed with their practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Presley recorded 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns in 39 career games.