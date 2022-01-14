Chiefs Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Per the NFL transactions wire, the Chiefs signed RB Darwin Thompson to their practice squad and activated practice squad DB Josh Jackson from the COVID-19 list.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

Thompson, 24, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him back in August. He signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.