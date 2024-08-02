Chiefs Make Two Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed TE Geor’quarius Spivey to a contract, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Chiefs have waived WR Izaiah Gathings.

Spivey committed to Mississippi State in 2018 out of Louisiana. He spent three years there including a redshirt season before transferring to TCU for his junior season in 2021.

He then transferred back to Mississippi State for his graduate season after starting 15 games at TCU in two seasons but never made another appearance there when his transfer waiver was denied.

In his college career, Spivey appeared in 51 games from 2018 to 2022 and caught 28 passes for 298 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.