Chiefs Officially Place WR Rashee Rice On IR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have placed WR Rashee Rice on injured reserve following a knee injury suffered in Week 4.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier on Thursday that Kansas City is waiting for the swelling to go down before further testing on Rice’s knee and they don’t have a clear diagnosis as of now.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice as it becomes available.