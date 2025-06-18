Chiefs Officially Re-Sign ERFA P Matt Araiza

Chiefs P Matt Araiza has officially signed his exclusive rights tender, per the NFL transaction wire.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with less than three years of accrued experience. Teams can tender them at the minimum salary and have exclusive negotiating rights.

The move will cost the Chiefs $960,000 for the 2025 season.

Araiza, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills out of San Diego State. He signed a four-year, $3,876,148 contract with the Bills that included $216,148 guaranteed.

However, Buffalo released him in August of 2022 after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. He eventually signed on with the Chiefs last February.

In 2024, Ariza appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and totaled 3,027 punt yards on 62 attempts (48.8 YPC).