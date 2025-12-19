Chiefs Officially Rule Out Seven For Week 16, Including WR Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs officially ruled out seven players for Week 16, including WR Rashee Rice (concussion), WR Tyquan Thornton (concussion), RT Jawaan Taylor (elbow), OT Jaylon Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (illness), LB Leo Chenal (shoulder), and CB Trent McDuffie (knee).

Kansas City’s offense is already without Patrick Mahomes, making this an increasingly tough break now without one of their top receivers.

Rice, 25, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2025, Rice has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 receptions on 78 targets for 571 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with five rushing attempts for 20 yards (4.0 YPC) and a touchdown.