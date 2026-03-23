Chiefs Officially Signing TE Travis Kelce

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are officially signing TE Travis Kelce.

Rapoport adds it’s a three-year, $54.735 million deal with a maximum value of $57.735 million, but the guarantees are unclear at this point. Per Rapoport, Kelce will make $12 million in 2026 with another $3 million in incentives.

Kelce, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2025, Kelce appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 receptions on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns.