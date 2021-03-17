Chiefs Place 2nd-Rnd Tender On CB Charvarius Ward

According to Matt Verderame, the Chiefs have placed the second-round tender on pending restricted free agent CB Charvarius Ward.

Verderame adds Kansas City re-signed LB Ben Niemann.

The second-round tender is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Ward, 24, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

He’ll be a unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Ward appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 51 tackles, one sack, no interceptions and six pass defenses.