Chiefs Place WR Justyn Ross On Season-Ending IR, Sign Two

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve Monday, officially ending his 2022 season. The Chiefs also signed OT David Steinmetz and OT Evin Ksiezarczyk.

Ross recently underwent foot surgery.

Ross, 22, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Ross to Broncos WR Tim Patrick.

For his college career, Ross appeared in 39 games and made 24 starts, recording 158 receptions for 2,379 yards (15.1 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.