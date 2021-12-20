Chiefs Place Three On COVID-19 List Including TE Travis Kelce

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are placing TE Travis Kelce on the COVID-19 list.

However, Schefter says Kelce is vaccinated and could test out of the protocols following the NFL’s tweaks to the process.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Chiefs also placed K Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward on the COVID-19 list.

Kansas City is scheduled to play the Steelers on Sunday.

Kelce, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 and $12.25 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Kelce has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 83 receptions on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also rushed once for four yards and a touchdown.