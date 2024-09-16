Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Expected To Miss 6-8 Weeks

According to Jeremy Fowler, Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is expected to miss six to eight weeks with his fibula injury from this past week.

It’s relatively good news for Kansas City instead of a longer timeframe, but it still leaves them without their starting running back for about half the season.

Pacheco will be placed on injured reserve soon and must miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return.

Pacheco, 25, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

In 2023, Pacheco has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and rushed 34 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding seven catches on eight targets for 54 yards.