Chiefs Re-Sign LB Jack Cochrane

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they re-signed LB Jack Cochrane to a contract on Friday.
Cochrane, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2022. He later signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Chiefs, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.
The Chiefs re-signed Cochrane to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to the active roster. Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024 and placed the right of first refusal tender on him. They re-signed him, once again, as a restricted free agent last offseason.
In 2025, Cochrane appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 20 tackles, one interception, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.
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