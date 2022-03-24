Chiefs Re-Sign TE Blake Bell

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have re-signed TE Blake Bell to a contract on Thursday.

Welcoming back a few familiar faces 👋 pic.twitter.com/sSDOTSBfFf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 24, 2022

Bell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was waived by the 49ers coming out of the preseason in 2017 as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit and was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings.

Minnesota elected to waive Bell at the start of the 2018 regular season. The Jaguars picked him up halfway through October. The Chiefs signed Bell to a one-year deal for the 2019 season. Bell landed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal in 2020 and signed on with the Chiefs last offseason.

In 2021, Bell appeared in 16 games and recorded nine receptions for 87 yards (9.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.