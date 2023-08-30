Chiefs Re-Signing DT Danny Shelton & S Deon Bush To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are bringing back DT Danny Shelton and S Deon Bush to the practice squad.

Both are veteran players but are eligible for practice squad spots since the NFL changed the rules a few years back.

Shelton, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Washington by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a third-round pick in 2018.

New England declined his fifth-year option and Shelton played out the final year of his four-year $11.703 million rookie contract that included a $6.771 million signing bonus. The Patriots ultimately ended up bringing him back on a one-year deal for 2019.

Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants for the 2021 season before later catching on with the Chiefs during the 2022 offseason. He was cut coming out of the preseason and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2023.

In 2021, Shelton appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

Bush, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.

From there, Bush joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract last year and again in 2023.

In 2022, Bush appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.